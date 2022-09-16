Worst Flood in History Brings Pakistan’s Economy to Brink of Collapse   

“Today, it’s Pakistan, Tomorrow; it could be your country. This is a global crisis… it demands a global response,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said

[Islamabad] Pakistan has been deluged with heavy rainfall since mid-June, which has caused flash floods and landslides, affecting millions of people across the country and causing widespread destruction and loss of life.

Flood waters have submerged approximately one-third of the country, washed away crops, and destroyed more than 1.7 million homes, infrastructure and thousands of miles of roads and railway tracks and bridges. Household food security also has been affected by the flood, mainly due to the loss of food stocks.

The government of Pakistan declared a national emergency on August 26 and has appealed for worldwide aid.

The ongoing severe flooding brought about by the monsoon season has caused massive devastation in Pakistan on an unprecedented scale, including devastating the national economy both directly and indirectly.

The agricultural sector has been especially hard hit. The floods have seriously harmed Pakistan’s agricultural sector, damaging food security both in Pakistan and in countries that purchase its agricultural exports.

The early hot and dry season followed by flash floods also have destroyed large rice fields, meaning that rice production also will decrease.

Pakistan already is facing a shortage of 2.6 billion tons of wheat, contributing to the current food security problem.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is the 5th largest producer of cotton and supplies 5% of the world’s demand; therefore, flood damages could have ripple effects on the world’s cotton supply.

According to the United Nations, “tens of millions of people are now homeless, one-third of this vast country is submerged, and livestock and crops have been wiped out.”

“The devastating floods in the country also disturbed the education of nearly 3.5 million children,” the UN said in a report released on September 9.

We of course have climate change and extreme weather events to blame, but must also ask who was giving permits for construction of hotels on dry river beds for domestic tourism in the north

Citing satellite-detected water extents mapped by the United Nations Satellite Centre UNOSAT, the UN report says that “standing water continues to cover vast swaths of the country.” The mapping indicates that “at least 28,957 square miles of land in Pakistan appear to be affected by floodwaters, including 30,155 square miles of cropland.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres visited Pakistan on September 9. Accompanied by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Guterres visited badly affected areas of Sindh province in the southeast of the country.

His visit ended in Karachi the following evening, where he held a joint press conference with Zardari at the airport.

“I have seen many humanitarian disasters in the world, but I have never seen climate carnage on this scale. I have simply no words to describe what I have seen today: a flooded area that is three times the total area of my own country, Portugal,” Guterres told reporters at the end of his visit.

“Beyond the human suffering of the affected people in Pakistan, I have also seen great heights of heroism. I thank the civil society, humanitarian organizations and the UN teams who have rushed in, for their tireless work. We stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan,” Guterres also said.

The UN head called for “massive and urgent financial support” for Pakistan.

“And this is not just a question of solidarity or generosity. It is a question of justice. Today, it’s Pakistan, Tomorrow; it could be your country, wherever you live. This is a global crisis… it demands a global response.” he added.

Despite warnings of much-higher-than-expected rainfall, a result of climate change, there was negligence on the part of government agencies that did not take safety measures in time, observers say.

According to data from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other relief agencies, at least 33 million people have been affected by recent floods in Pakistan, as one-third of the country remains submerged.

More than 1,390 people have died, including at least 458 children, and more than 12,700 people have been injured.

The NDMA also reports that more than 727,000 cattle also have died due to the flooding, leading to a shortage of meat, milk and other relevant products. Livestock is considered a secondary source of income for millions of Pakistanis and also fulfills domestic food and nutrition needs.

The livestock losses have had an impact on the livelihood of millions in a country where about 8 million rural families raise cattle, and who last year relied on livestock for 35% to 40% of their income.

Some 62% of families in Pakistan do not have sufficient resources to buy food after the floods.

Along with the civil institutions, the Pakistan Armed Forces also have started full-scale operations to help people affected by the flood.

At the same time, global aid is flowing into Pakistan, and an air corridor has been established by the donor countries, facilitating the arrival of humanitarian relief.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) also established an air bridge to transport critical relief supplies to areas of need around Sindh province – one of the areas worst affected by flooding.

Other countries that are providing aid to Pakistan include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Canada.

Uzair Younus, director of the Pakistan Initiative at the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center in Washington and a leading expert in political and economic development assessment, told The Media Line: “Total losses estimated at $16 billion can cross $30 billion, coming close to almost 10% of gross domestic product. A total of 1.74 million homes have either been partially or fully destroyed across Pakistan during the ongoing floods ravaging that country.”

Younus said that 1.5 million of these homes, or 86% of the total, are estimated to be in Sindh.

“The immense scale of the destruction in Sindh means that the province will need almost $4 billion just to rebuild its housing stock; Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will require over $250 million; Punjab almost $163 million; and Baluchistan will require another $145 million,” he said.

Younus said that responsibility for the destructive floods does not lie with just one entity.

“We of course have climate change and extreme weather events to blame, but must also ask who was giving permits for construction of hotels on dry river beds for domestic tourism in the north,” he said.

Younus also told The Media Line that the “threat of famine is actually not high. Food insecurity risks are high, especially due to rising prices. It is important to import necessary food items to prevent price spirals, including via India if needed.”

He said that “no country can plan for three times to five times of average rainfall after record heat waves, but one must look at the processes and plans in place before the floods, including recommendations after the 2010 floods,” which killed nearly 2,000 people and directly affected about 20 million people.

“What were those recommendations and what percent of those were implemented? Why have certain gaps not been addressed? Why we are still obsessed with dams when, in fact, the solution lies elsewhere? The nation will definitely want to know the answers to all these questions,” Younus said.

No doubt that the world is pledging support, but Pakistan needs far more than short-term flood relief. It needs longer-term assistance to help it become more climate-resilient so that it can better withstand the wrath of an angry earth and the future damage it will inevitably inflict.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute and senior associate for South Asia at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, told The Media Line that,” a complex challenge for flood rescue efforts in Pakistan is that many of the affected don’t want to leave where they are, and many of those that have been brought to drier ground aren’t getting enough aid. This, against the backdrop of the sheer scale of the areas and people affected.”

Kugelman says that Pakistan needs long-term help to learn how to deal with climate change.

“No doubt that the world is pledging support, but Pakistan needs far more than short-term flood relief. It needs longer-term assistance to help it become more climate-resilient so that it can better withstand the wrath of an angry earth and the future damage it will inevitably inflict,” he said.

Pakistan’s economy has been “fragile” since 1947, Adeeb Ul Zaman Safvi, a Karachi-based political analyst, told The Media Line. Despite periods in the 60s and 2018-2020, where the growth rate was 6%, “for the remaining period, statistical data shows it struggling economically for social and political reasons.”

“Most importantly, a society/nation/country that has social injustices due to dysfunctional judiciary and rampant corruption can never attain sustained economic growth,” he added.

“Politicians who have to create unity of purpose and sincerity deliberately introduce resolutions for vested interests that stall economic development,” Safvi also said.

“In the context of floods, I can convincingly say that the decision of not constructing Kalabagh Dam is the classic example in this regard,” Safvi told The Media Line. “Our arch rival India has built hundreds of dams, but we have not been able to agree on the construction of even one large dam for several decades.”

“While it is true that global warming and climate change is affecting the entire globe, in our case its disastrous effect has been exaggerated by the lack of political will and sincerity of purpose in decisions dealing with its consequences,” Safvi told The Media Line.

He added that the “loss of standing crops, livestock and little agricultural infrastructure will certainly impact the progress and economic growth of the country.”