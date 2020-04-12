Yemen, the Houthis and a ‘wish list’ (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Gulf affairs expert Elana DeLozier dissects for The Media Line a series of events that might – or might not – affect a five-year civil war

A long-term cease-fire could be percolating in Yemen’s five-year civil war. For the time being, though, Iran-backed Houthi rebels have yet to join.

The Media Line spoke with Elana DeLozier, a research fellow in the Bernstein Program on Gulf and Energy Policy at The Washington Institute, who discusses what she calls the Houthis’ “wish list,” their behavior and where we might expect the conflict to go – particularly under the cloud of a global pandemic.