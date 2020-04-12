Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Supporters of Yemen’s Houthi rebels are shown in 2015 protesting against Saudi airstrikes on the capital Sanaa. (Wikimedia Commons)
Audio
By Region
Yemen
Houthi rebels
Hadi government
Cease-fire
coronavirus
Elana DeLozier
Saudi-led coalition

Yemen, the Houthis and a ‘wish list’ (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
04/12/2020

Gulf affairs expert Elana DeLozier dissects for The Media Line a series of events that might – or might not – affect a five-year civil war

A long-term cease-fire could be percolating in Yemen’s five-year civil war. For the time being, though, Iran-backed Houthi rebels have yet to join.

The Media Line spoke with Elana DeLozier, a research fellow in the Bernstein Program on Gulf and Energy Policy at The Washington Institute, who discusses what she calls the Houthis’ “wish list,” their behavior and where we might expect the conflict to go – particularly under the cloud of a global pandemic.

NEXT FROM
Audio
MORE FROM Audio

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.