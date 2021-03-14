Young Palestinians Demand To Be Taken Seriously in Upcoming Elections

Youth in the West Bank and Gaza Strip feel excluded from the political process, but their numbers mean they can no longer be ignored

As Palestinians prepare to hold legislative and presidential elections for the first time in 15 years, attention has turned to one group that is traditionally ignored.

Palestinian politicians are debating who should be included on the party lists in the upcoming elections, and Palestinian youth are trying to find their voice, and get a seat at the table, and make their presence felt.

Hanin Qwasmi is a 23-year-old project coordinator and activist at Sharek, an independent youth forum that works to develop, empower and encourage young adults to participate in Palestinian political, economic, and social affairs.

She told The Media Line that when she heard that elections were going to be held and that she would be able to take part, she was ecstatic.

“I was very happy; I was very excited that as a Palestinian youth, I will be participating, and I will get my voice heard for the first time. I will be able to express what I want; I will be able to express the needs of Palestinian youth for the first time.”

It’s been 15 years since the last time elections were held in the Palestinian territories. With a median age of just 21, most Palestinians have never seen a polling station. They are frustrated with the current political institutions and leadership, saying it’s too old and out of touch.

They say these elections present an opportunity to make a change on important issues that directly matter to them.

Kaed Meari, a 31-year-old member of the Fatah youth movement in the West Bank told The Media Line it’s a step in the right direction for the election to take place after a long delay,

“I have never voted in Palestinian elections. Most of our generation, which was born in 1989, has never voted.”

Palestinians are in the midst of battling the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a growing financial crisis, deep internal division, and a complete stalemate in peace talks with Israel. Nevertheless, the young say the timing for the election couldn’t be better.

“This is a chance for the young generation to be inside the decision-making circle, and to put their priorities on the table of the decision-makers in the future,” said Meari.

The unemployment rate in the Palestinian territories hovers around 30% with thousands of college graduates either out of work or forced to take jobs outside their fields of expertise. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, the population in the Palestinian territories is 5.2 million, about 22% or a fifth of that are youth between the ages of 18 and 29. Bana Masharqa, a junior at Birzeit University in the West Bank, told The Media Line it is a force to reckon with.

“As young people, we see that we are a large and influential electoral force. People aged 18 to 29 are roughly 40% of those eligible to vote.”

Masharqa, who is majoring in business administration with a focus on human resources, added that this high percentage will “affect decision-makers, and with our participation in the electoral process, we can adopt lists that support the role of youth.”

Qwasmi says there’s a lack of representation in the Palestinian political arena for her age group, and she is demanding that the voice of her peers be heard.

She echoes what many Palestinian youths have complained about – a huge gap between the politicians and them.

“I feel that, due to the age gap between us and those who are in political positions, they are not highly in touch with youth. They don’t know their major needs and concerns. There lies the major problem.”

Rateebeh Natsheh, chairman of Sharek Youth Forum, told The Media Line the time has come to involve the youth in the candidates’ political platforms.

“Young people cannot be absent from participating in elections and setting their own agendas. They cannot be neglected because now they are a force that will determine who will represent them in parliament.”

Young people here remain disempowered and Qwasmi insists her generation needs more action than words from the candidates.

“We are looking for more convincing programs that aim to eliminate gender-based violence, and that aim to reduce the high unemployment rate in the Palestinian labor market. We are looking for more job opportunities that give youth the chance to practice their skills and use the knowledge and qualifications that they possess.”

When it comes to Qwasmi, and many women her age, there is one thing in particular she’d like to see done.

“I’m looking for women’s empowerment through politics.”

For now, the youth in Palestine see themselves largely excluded from the decision-making process, even persecuted for demanding their rights and calling for change.

But they are confident that change is coming soon.