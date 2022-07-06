Youth Discuss Growing Up Jewish in Hebron

Historic city, holy to both Jews and Muslims, has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Hebron: the city of biblical patriarchs and kings and a microcosm of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Lying roughly 20 miles south of Jerusalem, Hebron is in the heart of the Judean Mountains and the West Bank. Holy to both Jews and Muslims, it is believed to be the burial place of the biblical patriarchs and matriarchs.

Today, the historic city is divided between Jews and Arabs. More than 200,000 Palestinians live in Hebron and 80% of the city is under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

The rest is home to a small Jewish community that lives under the protection of the Israeli army. The atmosphere between the two sides is often tense and sometimes hostile.

The Media Line spoke to Jewish youth in the city about their experiences growing up in Hebron and their hopes for the future.