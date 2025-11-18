1 Killed, 3 Injured in Gush Etzion Car Ramming, Stabbing Attack

One person was killed and three were injured during a car-ramming and stabbing attack in Gush Etzion on Tuesday, Magen Dovid Adom announced.

Three terrorists, who were later neutralized by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reservists who were in the area, were eliminated following the attack at Gush Etzion Junction.

In addition to one person who was fatally wounded in the attack, one woman in her 40s is in serious condition, and a 15-year-old and a person in their 30s were moderately injured.

The wounded were transferred to Shaarei-Tzedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals for treatment.

Channel 12 news reports that the IDF is closing off neighboring towns for security reasons.

“Security forces arrived very quickly at the scene,” Gush Etzion spokesperson Akiva Speigelman told The Jerusalem Post. “The terrorists were neutralized quickly thanks to the initiative of those at the station.”