Donate
Light Theme
Log In
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Gush Etzion Car Ramming, Stabbing Attack
Car ramming and stabbing attack at Gush Etzion Junction, November 18, 2025. (Instagram)

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Gush Etzion Car Ramming, Stabbing Attack

The Media Line Staff
11/18/2025

One person was killed and three were injured during a car-ramming and stabbing attack in Gush Etzion on Tuesday, Magen Dovid Adom announced.  

Three terrorists, who were later neutralized by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reservists who were in the area, were eliminated following the attack at Gush Etzion Junction.  

In addition to one person who was fatally wounded in the attack, one woman in her 40s is in serious condition, and a 15-year-old and a person in their 30s were moderately injured.  

The wounded were transferred to Shaarei-Tzedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals for treatment.  

Channel 12 news reports that the IDF is closing off neighboring towns for security reasons.  

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

“Security forces arrived very quickly at the scene,” Gush Etzion spokesperson Akiva Speigelman told The Jerusalem Post. “The terrorists were neutralized quickly thanks to the initiative of those at the station.” 

News Updates
Car-ramming
Gush Etzion
IDF reservists
stabbing
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods