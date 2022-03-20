The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
1 Million Mourners Descend on Central Israel for Rabbi Kanievsky Funeral
Haredi Orthodox Jewish men and children gather outside the home of late rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, ahead of his funeral in the centeral Israeli city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, on March 20, 2022. Kanievsky, 94, a key figure among the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, died in Israel on March 18. ((Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Chaim Kanievsky
funeral
Bnei Brak

1 Million Mourners Descend on Central Israel for Rabbi Kanievsky Funeral

The Media Line Staff
03/20/2022

One million people were estimated to be descending on central Israel Sunday for the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, a leader of the haredi Orthodox community. Some 3,000 Israel Police officers were deployed to maintain order, amid concerns of a deadly crush similar to the 2021 incident in Meron in northern Israel on Lag B’Omer that killed 45 and injured 150. The funeral is scheduled for noon on Sunday.

Most highways leading in to central Israel and in particular Bnei Brak, where the rabbi lived and where the funeral is set to be held, were closed to traffic. Trains and buses from all parts of Israel are crowded with people, most wearing signature black hats and suits, heading to the funeral. Mourners began arriving in Bnei Brak on Saturday night, sleeping in parks and on benches.

Kanievsky, 94, died on Friday after feeling ill for several days.  Resusication attempts by paramedics on the rabbi, who collapsed at his home, were unsuccessful.

“Rabbi Kanievsky’s death is a great loss to the Jewish people,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement. “His name will be remembered as an important part of Torah history of the people of Israel. The funeral will be a mass event, and we must make sure that it does not end in a mass disaster. The trauma of the Meron disaster is still fresh in all of us, this tragedy must not be repeated. I ask everyone for personal responsibility, to look after the children in particular,” Bennett continued.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.