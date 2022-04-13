10 Dead, Including French, Belgian Tourists, in Egypt Tour Bus Crash

At least 10 people including tourists from France and Belgium were killed when a tour bus collided with a truck on a highway in southern Egypt. The crash on Wednesday occurred south of the ancient city of Luxor, The Associated Press reported. The bus was heading to the west bank of the Nile River.

Four French tourists and a tourist from Belgium were killed, as well as five from Egypt. Another 14 were injured, including eight French tourists and six Belgian tourists. The bus, from the state-owned Misr Travel, burst into flames in the crash and the dead and the bodies of many of the dead were charred, according to the report.

A bus crashed on a highway near the Red Sea last week, killing three, including two Polish tourists.