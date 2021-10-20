10 Regional Powers Ask UN for Donor Conference for Afghanistan

Ten regional powers have called on the United Nations to hold a donor conference to help Afghanistan rebuild after the takeover of the Taliban. The call came on Wednesday following talks in Moscow between representatives of the Taliban and Russia, China, Pakistan, India, Iran and formerly Soviet Central Asian states Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The countries said that most of the cost “should be borne by the forces whose military contingents have been present in this country over the past 20 years,” referring to the United States, which did not attend the talks citing technical issues, and its allies, which pulled their troops and personnel out of the country at the end of August.

Russia has not yet officially recognized the Taliban government in Afghanistan. It has called on the Taliban to form a government that includes all ethnic groups and political movements in Afghanistan.