Israel Suspected in Airstrikes against Iranian Positions in Syria

A Syrian opposition group says Israel was mostly likely behind drone strikes directed against Iranian positions in eastern Syria overnight between Saturday and Sunday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says at least 12 Iraqi and Afghan nationals belonging to a pro-Iran militia were killed in attacks, which appeared to target weapons depots near the city of Deir Ezzor, about 75 miles from the border with Iraq. The watchdog group stated that the depots had apparently been restocked in recent days. Although Israel has admitted targeting such positions in the past, stating it will not allow Iran to transfer arms to Syrian territory, it is saying nothing about the latest report, as has been the case after most such attacks. An airstrike in northwestern Syria overnight between Thursday and Friday was also blamed on Israel, with Syrian analysts describing the target as the country’s Scientific Studies and Research Center. The facility, near the city of Masyaf, is described as a manufacturing site for missiles and chemical weapons. It was struck in 2018 as well, also reportedly by Israel.