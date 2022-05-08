11 Egyptian Troops Killed in Sinai Attack

Eleven Egyptian military personnel were killed in an attack on a checkpoint at a water pumping station in the Sinai peninsula. The attack was carried out with an explosives-rigged vehicle and heavy weapons fire on Saturday, Reuters reported.

No organization claimed credit for the attack, but Egyptian security forces have been fighting with terrorists from the Islamic state in the Sinai for years.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates both condemned the attack. The kingdom of Saudi Arabia issued its “strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack” and “Ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s full support for the Arab Republic of Egypt towards everything that threatens its security and stability, and its appreciation for the role of the Egyptian Armed Forces in confronting such terrorist and sabotage acts.”

“The UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to undermine security,” the UAE’s foreign ministry said according to state news agency, WAM.