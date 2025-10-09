11 Pakistani Soldiers, Including Senior Officers, Killed in Clash With Terrorists Near Afghan Border  

The Pakistani military said in a statement on Wednesday that 11 soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel and a major, lost their lives in a clash with militants. At the same time, 19 terrorists were also killed in the fighting.

The clash took place during an intelligence-based operation in the Orakzai district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, on Wednesday, security forces conducted the operation in Orakzai district during the night between Oct. 7 and 8.

The statement said that during the operation, 19 “terrorists” were killed in an effective engagement, while “Lt. Col. Junaid Tariq, who was leading the troops, and second-in-command Maj. Tayyab Rahat embraced martyrdom after fighting bravely in an intense exchange of fire. Along with them, nine other valiant soldiers also laid down their lives in defense of the motherland.”

According to the ISPR, a clearance operation is underway in the area “to completely eliminate any India-sponsored renegade/extremist elements.”

Orakzai is part of Pakistan’s northwestern tribal belt, a region that became a hub of militancy following the US-led invasion of Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Once known for its rugged mountains and tribal autonomy, the area gradually transformed into a stronghold for various militant groups, including factions of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and foreign fighters who fled across the porous border from Afghanistan.

Militants have been carrying out frequent attacks on Pakistan’s security forces in various parts of the country, particularly in districts near the Afghan border.

The Pakistani government and military have consistently maintained that most of these attacks are carried out by fighters of the banned TTP group based across the border in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly called on the Afghan Taliban government to ensure its territory is not used for attacks against Pakistan, but Afghan officials have denied any role in such incidents.

According to the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies, militant attacks have surged significantly over the past three months, leading to a 46% rise in fatalities—which include civilians, security personnel and insurgents—compared to the previous quarter.

The think tank noted that 2025 is on course to surpass 2024—already the deadliest year in a decade—in terms of violence and casualties.

Islamabad has long maintained that its security challenges are compounded by external factors, frequently accusing India of supporting insurgent proxies and Afghanistan of providing safe havens to militant groups operating against Pakistan. Officials argue that these external influences are designed to destabilize the country’s border regions and undermine its internal security efforts.

Both Kabul and New Delhi have consistently dismissed such allegations as politically motivated, insisting that Pakistan’s problems stem from its internal dynamics and counterterrorism policies.

However, international observers, including the United Nations (UN), have cautioned that the volatile situation in Afghanistan continues to pose a serious risk of cross-border militancy.

The UN has noted that the presence of various extremist factions within Afghanistan, some with regional ambitions, remains a key driver of instability across South and Central Asia—a concern that has kept Pakistan’s western frontier under persistent strain.