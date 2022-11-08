11 People Missing, 22 Injured in Baghdad Building Fire

Iraqi rescue teams are continuing their search for 11 people missing and believed to be buried in the rubble of a building that was destroyed Sunday in a massive fire in central Baghdad. At least 22 people were injured in the fire. The three-story building in the al-Waziriyah industrial area contained warehouses storing perfume, which is highly flammable, said Iraqi Civil Defense Assistant Director-General Mohsen Kadhim. Local reports said the building did not meet safety and security requirements. The two upper stories collapsed due to the fire, injuring 10 members of the Civil Defense, including its director-general, Kadhim Bohan. The fire was finally extinguished late on Sunday.