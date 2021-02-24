Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran’s Rouhani Calls For ‘Unity’ Over Nuclear Agreement
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a cabinet meeting in Tehran on May 8. (Iranian Presidency – Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
News Updates
Hassan Rouhani
Iran Nuclear Deal
International Atomic Energy Agency

Iran’s Rouhani Calls For ‘Unity’ Over Nuclear Agreement

The Media Line Staff
02/24/2021

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani called for “unity and cohesion” during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The plea comes more than a day after Iran’s parliament called for Rouhani to be punished for an agreement reached over the weekend between the government and the International Atomic Energy Agency to allow continued nuclear inspections for three months.

“We should not face each other, we must stand together, we must not fight and know that what can defeat the enemy is not the law, but unity and integrity,” he said, according to Arab News. The Iranian lawmakers on Monday said the agreement is in violation of a law passed in December that ordered the government to stop permitting snap inspections by the IAEA of Iranian nuclear sites starting this week unless sanctions against the Islamic Republic were canceled.

Iran officially started limiting international inspections of its nuclear facilities on Tuesday

Rouhani also told the Cabinet that Iran is “committed to the principle of the agreement and its preservation, and if there is no patience and resistance of the Iranian people, the agreement collapses.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.