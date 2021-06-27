Protecting Truth During Tension

Protests Against Palestinian Authority Continue for 3rd Day
Protesters carrying photos of activist Nizar Banat, who died in custody after Palestinian Authority security services violently arrested him at his Hebron home in a pre-dawn raid, march through Ramallah calling for the resignation of PA President Mahmoud Abbas. (Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Protests
Ramallah
Palestinian Authority
Nizar Banat

Protests Against Palestinian Authority Continue for 3rd Day

The Media Line Staff
06/27/2021

Protests against the Palestinian Authority over the death of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat continued for a third day. Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated in Ramallah, the seat of government for the PA, on Saturday, three days after Banat died in PA custody after a very violent early morning raid on his home and arrest.

Protesters on Saturday also demonstrated in Hebron. Protests against the PA and its security services were held on Friday throughout the West Bank.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags and posters of Banat, and called on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to quit. “The people want to overthrow the regime,” they chanted, as well as:  “step down, Abbas!”

PA security forces officers fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the protesters.

Banat died in a hospital in Hebron on Thursday morning after he was beaten with iron crowbars during his arrest and allegedly beaten while in PA custody. A stauch critic of the PA and Abbas, Banat has been a candidate for the Palestinian Legislative Council in elections that were canceled last month by Abbas.

