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12 US Troops Injured, 2 Seriously, After Iranian Missiles and Drones Attack Military Base in Saudi Arabia
Iranian missile damages Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia, wounding 12 soldiers, March 28, 2026. (Screenshot: YouTube)

12 US Troops Injured, 2 Seriously, After Iranian Missiles and Drones Attack Military Base in Saudi Arabia

The Media Line Staff
03/28/2026

An Iranian missile and drone attack struck Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, injuring 12 US troops, including two seriously, in one of the most significant breaches of American air defenses during the monthlong war with Iran, officials said Friday.

The strike targeted the base as part of Iran’s broader campaign against US forces across the Middle East. Two officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the casualties and said at least two KC-135 aerial refueling planes sustained significant damage.

Iran has launched repeated barrages of ballistic missiles and drones at military bases during the conflict, aiming to retaliate against American strikes and disrupt ongoing operations.

US Central Command said earlier Friday that 303 American service members have been wounded since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began, with spokesperson US Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins said most injuries were minor, and 273 troops have already returned to duty. As of Saturday, 13 US service members have been killed while supporting Operation Epic Fury.

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A senior defense official told The Wall Street Journal that the Pentagon is weighing deploying 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East as Operation Epic Fury against Iran continues, on top of 1,500 personnel mobilized from the 82nd Airborne Division.

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