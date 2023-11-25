13 Israeli Hostages, 4 Foreigners Repatriated in Second Tranche of Hostage Deal

Efforts by Qatar and Egypt moved the stalled second phase of the Israel-Hamas hostage-for-prisoner agreement forward so that the release would take place Saturday night, local time.

Those who were released include 8 children and 5 women, mostly from Kibbutz Be’eri.

They include:

Emily Hand, 9 from Kibbutz Be’eri

Hila Rotem, 1, from Kibbutz Be’eri

Noam Or, 17 and Alma Or, 13, from Kibbutz Be’eri

Maya Regev, 21, was taken from the Nova Music Festival

Noam Avigdori, 12 and her mother Sharon Avigdori,52

Shoshanna Haran, 67, from Kibbutz Be’eri

Haran’s daughter, Adi Shoham, 38, Adi’s children Yahel, 3, and Naveh, 8

Shiri Weiss, 53, and her daughter Noga Weiss 18, from Kibbutz Be’eri

