13 Israelis Released are Back in Israel; Hamas Provides Saturday List

Thirteen women and children are back in Israel after being released by Hamas. The former hostages left Gaza through the Rafah Crossing into Egypt and on to Israel.

Among those released are from Kibbutz Nir Oz and Kibbutz Nirim:

85-year old Yaffa Adar; 6-year old Emilia and 44 year old mother Danielle Aloni; 2 year old Aviv, 5 year old Roz and mother Doron Katz-Asher; 9 year old Ohad Munder-Zichri, mother 54 year old Keren and 78 year old Ruti; 72 year old Adina Moshe; 77-year old Hanna Katzir; 78 year old Margalit Moses; 79-year old Hannah Perry; the Munder family (Ruthi, Keren, Ohad, 9,)

The Israeli hostages were given physical check-ups at hospitals where they met up with their families for the first time since their captivity.

As part of the deal, 24 Palestinian women were released from Israeli prisons along with 15 minors as part of the first phase of the swap. Completion of the agreement includes three more days divided by the remaining 37 Israeli hostages in 3 to 1 exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

Thousands of Palestinians were moving to the north despite Israeli army warnings not to do so during the four-day pause in fighting.

Following the day’s activities, President Biden addressed the media from Nantucket. He suggested that Hamas chose the time to strike in response to the president’s efforts in bringing Middle Eastern nations together toward a potential peace. In particular, Israel and Saudi Arabia.