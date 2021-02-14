Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
13 Kidnapped Turkish Civilians Said Executed by PKK
A relative bids farewell to one of three Turkish military personnel killed in action following funeral prayers at the Ahmet Hamdi Akseki Mosque in Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021. (Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
PKK
Turkey
kidnapped
executed

13 Kidnapped Turkish Civilians Said Executed by PKK

The Media Line Staff
02/14/2021

Thirteen kidnapped Turkish civilians were executed by members of the Kurdish Workers Party, or PKK, in a cave in northern Iraq, Turkish officials said. Twelve of the dead civilians were shot in the head, and one was shot in the shoulder.

The bodies were discovered during a military operation against the PKK, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Sunday. Some 48 PKK members were killed during the military operation launched on February 10, as well as three Turkish soldiers, Akar said.

The PKK said in a statement that the kidnapped Turks included Turkish intelligence, police and military personnel, and that they had been killed during attacks in the area, not by PKK members, Reuters reported.

The PKK has waged a decades-long insurgency in southwest Turkey with a view to gaining autonomy. It has been designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.