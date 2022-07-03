Sharks Kill 2 Tourists on Egypt’s Red Sea Coast
Egypt closed several beaches on its Red Sea coast after two female tourists were killed by sharks in attacks over the weekend, the Egyptian Ministry of Environment announced on Sunday. A woman from Austria, 68, died after a shark tore off her arm while she was swimming near the Egyptian coastal city of Hurghada on Friday. She died of a heart attack after being transferred to a hospital, according to reports. The second woman, a Romanian tourist in her late forties, was killed hours later in the same area.
Shark attacks in the Red Sea reportedly are rare.
Egyptian Ministry of Environment said in a statement that a committee will examine the circumstances of the attacks and any scientific reasons that led to them.