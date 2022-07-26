IDF Demolishes West Bank Homes of Palestinians Who Killed Israeli Man

The Israel Defense Forces demolished the homes of two Palestinian men who killed an Israeli security guard in the West Bank settlement of Ariel. IDF forces late on Monday night entered the West Bank town of Qarawat Bani Hassan. On Tuesday morning IDF bulldozers razed the home of Youssef Sameeh Assi and the IDF used explosives to blow up the home of Yahya Marei.

The two men killed Vyacheslav Golev, 23, from Beit Shemesh, Israel, while he was on guard duty with his fiancée at the entrance to Ariel. Golev shielded his fiancée, Victoria Fligelman with his body, saving her, when the two terrorists opened fire with Carlo submachine guns on the post.

During the operation to demolish the homes, hundreds of Palestinians rioted, according to the IDF, including throwing explosives and stones and setting fire to tires. The soldiers responded with riot control methods.

The IDF uses home demolitions against Palestinians who commit terror attacks as a method of deterrence of future attacks.