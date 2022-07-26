The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

IDF Demolishes West Bank Homes of Palestinians Who Killed Israeli Man
Smoke rises around the area after Israeli army demolished the homes of two Palestinians, who killed an Israeli security guard in the West Bank settlement of Ariel, by explosives in the northern West Bank on July 26, 2022 in Salfit Governorate, West Bank on July 26, 2022. (Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
home demolitions
West Bank
Ariel

The Media Line Staff
07/26/2022

The Israel Defense Forces demolished the homes of two Palestinian men who killed an Israeli security guard in the West Bank settlement of Ariel. IDF forces late on Monday night entered the West Bank town of Qarawat Bani Hassan. On Tuesday morning IDF bulldozers razed the home of Youssef Sameeh Assi and the IDF used explosives to blow up the home of Yahya Marei.

The two men killed Vyacheslav Golev, 23, from Beit Shemesh, Israel, while he was on guard duty with his fiancée at the entrance to Ariel. Golev shielded his fiancée, Victoria Fligelman with his body, saving her, when the two terrorists opened fire with Carlo submachine guns on the post.

During the operation to demolish the homes, hundreds of Palestinians rioted, according to the IDF, including throwing explosives and stones and setting fire to tires. The soldiers responded with riot control methods.

The IDF uses home demolitions against Palestinians who commit terror attacks as a method of deterrence of future attacks.

