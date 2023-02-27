Girls Are Being Poisoned in Iranian Holy City of Qom

Someone has been poisoning schoolgirls in the holy city of Qom in Iran, according to a report citing state media. It is believed to be a deliberate effort to shut down education for girls in the city, Reuters reported.

The poison attacks began in late November; some of the girls have required hospitalization for the respiratory poisoning. No arrests have been made in the poisoning.

“After the poisoning of several students in Qom schools, it was found that some people wanted all schools, especially girls’ schools, to be closed,” Younes Panahi, Iran’s deputy health minister told IRNA.

The poisoning comes amid the ongoing anti-government protests following the death in September of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly.