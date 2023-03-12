Iraq Seizes 3 Million Captagon Pills at Syria Border

Iraqi authorities seized three million captagon pills near the Syrian border. The amphetamine-type pills were hidden in apple crates on a refrigerator truck; they were discovered at the Al-Qaim crossing between Syria and Iraq. The truck driver has been arrested.

Iraq is a major route for captagon trafficking. Most captagon is produced in Syria and the largest market for the drug is in Gulf Arab states. Iraq also is a major narcotic trafficking route, including for crystal methamphetamine. Millions of captagon pills have been seized in Iraq in recent months.