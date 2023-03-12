Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraq Seizes 3 Million Captagon Pills at Syria Border
Syrian police show seized drugs and captagon pills at the Drug Enforcement Administration in the capital Damascus, on January 4, 2016. (Photo: LOUAI BESHARA/AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
Captagon
Syria
Iraq
Drug smuggling

Iraq Seizes 3 Million Captagon Pills at Syria Border

The Media Line Staff
03/12/2023

Iraqi authorities seized three million captagon pills near the Syrian border. The amphetamine-type pills were hidden in apple crates on a refrigerator truck; they were discovered at the Al-Qaim crossing between Syria and Iraq. The truck driver has been arrested.

Iraq is a major route for captagon trafficking. Most captagon is produced in Syria and the largest market for the drug is in Gulf Arab states. Iraq also is a major narcotic trafficking route, including for crystal methamphetamine. Millions of captagon pills have been seized in Iraq in recent months.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.