14 Children Killed After Tuition Center Roof Collapses in Lahore

At least 14 children were killed and several others injured after the roof of a private tuition center collapsed in Lahore’s Kahna area on Tuesday afternoon, according to rescue officials, hospital authorities, and local police.

The incident occurred at a tuition center in the Kahna Nau/Eidgah settlement area, where around 30 students were attending classes when the roof suddenly caved in, trapping several children and at least one teacher under the debris.

Rescue 1122 teams, along with police officials and local volunteers, immediately launched a search-and-rescue operation. Officials initially estimated that eight to 10 children were trapped but later found that nearly 30 students were inside the building at the time of the collapse.

Rescue teams managed to pull more than 20 children from the rubble, with the injured students shifted to nearby hospitals, including THQ Hospital Kahna, for emergency treatment.

Hospital authorities confirmed that 19 children were brought to the facility. Of them, 14 succumbed to their injuries, while five others remain under treatment. Rescue officials said several injured children were in critical condition.

According to Rescue 1122, the building’s roof, supported by T-R girders, suddenly failed, causing the structure to collapse.

Preliminary reports suggested that structural weakness, poor construction standards, or overloading could have contributed to the incident. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collapse and identify any possible negligence.

Rescue operations continued for several hours as emergency teams searched through the debris to ensure that no one remained trapped.

The incident triggered grief and concern among residents, with many parents rushing to the site after receiving reports of the collapse. Local residents raised questions about the safety standards of educational facilities operating in residential areas.

Punjab government officials and rescue authorities expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, while the tragedy has renewed concerns over building safety regulations for schools and private tuition centers across densely populated areas of Lahore.