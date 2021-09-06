14 PA Security Officers to be Charged in Nizar Banat Death

Fourteen Palestinian Authority security officers will be charged in the death of PA critic Nizar Banat, PA security services spokesperson Talal Dweikat told official PA television on Sunday.

Banat was arrested in late June in Hebron in the West Bank, Hs family members told media outlets that he was severely beaten during the arrest and was dragged away screaming. The Hebron governorate said in a statement that Banat’s “health deteriorated” following his arrest. Banat, 43, died in a hospital in the West Bank.

The 14 officers all reportedly participated in Banat’s arrest, and will be charged with his fatal beating. No senior officers will be charged, however.