14-Year-Old Dead, 3 Injured, After Bus Runs Over Crowd of Ultra-Orthodox Demonstrators in Jerusalem  

Police arrested a bus driver Tuesday night who ran over a group of protesters, killing one teenager and wounding three, Ynet reports. The fatal collision happened outside the main demonstration area and beyond the section that had been formally approved and closed to traffic, according to law enforcement.

The incident began on Yirmiyahu Street, where several youths blocked a bus. The driver continued moving forward while one of the protesters clung to the vehicle, which continued driving. When the bus stopped, first responders found the young man with no signs of life.

Footage of the incident published by Channel 14 reporter Yehuda Aharoni showed demonstrators surrounding the bus minutes before the collision, with apparently no police presence. At first, the bus seemed to be backing away. Witnesses can be heard urging violence against the driver, including shouts that “someone should be run over for everyone.” At one moment, the crowd around the bus began a countdown, seemingly preparing to rush the vehicle. The bus then rushed forward, dragging at least one protester several meters.

Despite the prolonged demonstrations, no law enforcement was seen in the area of the incident, according to Ynet.

Magen David Adom Director General Eli Bin declared the teenager dead. Three others mildly injured and transported for treatment to Hadassah Ein Kerem.

The protester who was killed was later identified as Yosef Eisenthal, 14, a resident of the Ramot neighborhood in Jerusalem.

In a statement, the Shas Party said it was “shocked to the core by this serious incident.” It described “the disturbing images of the bus driver recklessly driving through a crowd of people” and dragging the victim as “horrifying and shocking.” Shas called for police to conduct an immediate and uncompromising investigation and insisted that those responsible be held fully accountable, adding that “Haredi blood is not worthless.”

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar condemned the ramming attack at the ultra-Orthodox protest, saying that “tonight a dangerous red line was crossed” and that “no ideological dispute justifies the killing of a Jewish youth.” He urged law enforcement to ensure “the driver [is] brought to justice.”

President Isaac Herzog reacted to the ramming attack in Jerusalem by saying the country had “experienced a very sad and painful evening,” warning that violence is “crossing a red line in the most severe and dangerous sense.” He urged all parties to act responsibly, de-escalate, and prevent another tragedy, calling the moment a “wake-up call.” Herzog added that he trusts the police to conduct a quick and thorough investigation “to swiftly bring justice and draw conclusions.”

The Haredi demonstrations in Jerusalem were sparked by tensions over the Israeli government’s efforts to draft ultra-Orthodox men into military service. Protesters have blocked roads and held mass rallies to voice their rejection of what they view as an infringement on their traditional way of life and religious autonomy. The demonstrations reflect longstanding societal divides in Israel over military conscription and the role of religion in public life.