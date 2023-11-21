Israel Set To Approve Hostage Swap Deal With Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is convening a series of cabinet meetings Tuesday night to potentially approve a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas. The Prime Minister’s Office announced the meetings in light of developments regarding the release of approximately 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7. The War Cabinet met first, followed by the Security Cabinet. The full cabinet meets at 8 pm local time.

Reports suggest the deal could involve the release of 50 to 100 Israeli and foreign hostages, including children, in exchange for a five-day ceasefire and the release of 150 to 300 Palestinian prisoners. Israel is reportedly insisting on the release of all children and their mothers held in Gaza.

The proposed deal is expected to be a phased process, with Israel releasing Palestinian women and minors from prison and allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza. The deal also includes a commitment from Hamas to identify hostages held by other groups in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden expressed optimism about the deal, hinting at its potential success. Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi, emphasized the importance of the deal in achieving Israel’s goals.

However, there is opposition within the Israeli government. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and the Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism parties have expressed strong opposition to the deal, citing security concerns and the potential impact on the ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

Family members of the hostages, who have been vocal in their demands for their loved ones’ release, met with Netanyahu and expressed mixed feelings about the government’s efforts.

The deal, if approved, is expected to take effect 24 hours later to allow for legal appeals, with the first wave of releases anticipated by Thursday.