15 Anti-Coup Protesters Killed in Khartoum
Sudanese anti-coup protesters gather and build barricades amid ongoing protests against last month's widely condemned military takeover, in the capital Khartoum on November 17, 2021, where thousands took to the streets but were met by the deadliest crackdown since the coup. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Khartoum
Sudan
Coup
Protests

15 Anti-Coup Protesters Killed in Khartoum

The Media Line Staff
11/18/2021

Protesters and security forces continue to clash in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Thursday, the day after some 15 protesters were killed during demonstrations against last month’s military coup. Thousands of protesters flooded the streets in Khartoum, as well as in other Sudanese cities. Police battled protesters overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, firing tear gas, and pulling down barricades erected by the protesters on Wednesday. During the protests on Wednesday, the military closed bridges connecting Khartoum with the rest of the country; they were reopened on Thursday. Internet services in the country reportedly remain cut.

At least 39 protesters have been killed and hundreds injured in demonstrations against the October 25 takeover led by Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, which excluded the civilian coalition that had been set to take over the government as part of a power-sharing agreement signed two years ago.

Last week, Burhan appointed a new governing Sovereign Council replacing the current transitional government. Burhan says he will not be part of the country’s new government, after a transitional period.

Military and civilian groups in Sudan had been sharing power since the country’s former leader Omar al-Bashir was ousted in 2019 following months of street protests. The country was moving toward civilian rule and a democratic election by the end of 2023. The military was scheduled to hand over leadership of the council to a civilian leader in the coming months though no specific date had been set.

