15 Israeli Start-ups Discuss Opening R&D Hub in Bahrain
15 Israeli Start-ups Discuss Opening R&D Hub in Bahrain

The Media Line Staff
07/28/2022

Some 15 leading Israeli start-ups met on Thursday to discuss significant business opportunities in Bahrain, under the auspices of  Start-Up National Central, a non-profit organization that promotes Israeli innovation around the world. The start-ups attended a joint event with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Israel and Bahrain’s Economic Development Board (EDB), to talk about the opportunity for the Israeli companies to set up a regional R&D hub in Bahrain.

Bahrain offers low operating costs as well as significant labor subsidies that can benefit Israeli start-ups and provide a solution to combat the tech employment shortage in Israel. The startups can provide technological advancements to Bahrain and make a huge impact on the economy and the overall level of jobs created.

“Every Israeli I know who has been to Bahrain has come back with a sparkle in their eyes, and those who went for business will tell you that Bahrain is business friendly and our work attitude is tachles,” or to the point,  said Khaled Al Jalahma, Bahrain’s ambassador to Israel, in a statement.

“Today we learned about the amazing opportunities Bahrain offers Israeli tech companies. We are working to foster such collaborations that are the foundation for long-term relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain,” said Start-Up Nation Central’s VP of Innovation Diplomacy Yariv Becher.

