15 Killed, 19 Injured in Terrorist Attack on Shiite Shrine in Iran

A terrorist attack during evening prayers on Wednesday at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum and mosque in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz left at least 15 people dead and another 19 injured. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack on the Shiite Muslim shrine. One woman and two children were among the victims, and an investigation showed that security forces at the shrine were also targeted, the semiofficial Fars news agency reported. Despite initial reports that three terrorists attacked the holy site, the Fars province police commander said the attack was carried out by one person, who had been arrested.