15 Killed in Idlib, Syria Despite Ceasefire: Monitor

Fifteen people were killed Friday in the Jabal al-Zawiya region of Syria’s Idlib province in clashes between the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and anti-government rebels, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Six of the dead were Syrian and allied fighters, while nine were from the insurgent Turkistan Islamic Party. The fighting came hours after a ceasefire deal negotiated between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin took effect.