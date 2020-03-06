Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Force members are seen after moderate opposition forces seized control of the strategic Jabal al-Zawiya in the Idlib de-escalation zone, in Idlib, Syria on March 2, 2020. (Izzeddin Idilbi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Headlines
Syrian civil war
Bashar al-Assad
Idlib
Jabal al-Zawiya
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Vladimir Putin
Turkistan Islamic Party

15 Killed in Idlib, Syria Despite Ceasefire: Monitor

The Media Line Staff
03/06/2020

Fifteen people were killed Friday in the Jabal al-Zawiya region of Syria’s Idlib province in clashes between the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and anti-government rebels, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Six of the dead were Syrian and allied fighters, while nine were from the insurgent Turkistan Islamic Party. The fighting came hours after a ceasefire deal negotiated between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin took effect.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.