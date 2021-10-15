Americans need to understand the Middle East
16 Dead, 32 Injured in Bombing of Afghan Shiite Mosque in Kandahar
Taliban members stand guard near a Shi'ite mosque in Kandahar province on Oct. 15, 2021, after at least 16 people were killed and 32 wounded in a bombing, a hospital spokesman told AFP. (Javed Tanveer/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Afghanistan
bombing
Mosque
Islamic State
Taliban

16 Dead, 32 Injured in Bombing of Afghan Shiite Mosque in Kandahar

The Media Line Staff
10/15/2021

At least 16 people were killed and 32 wounded when a bomb went off during Friday prayers at the Shiite Imam Bargah mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, local officials said. Taliban forces arrived at the scene to secure the site. The wounded were evacuated and calls went out to residents to donate blood to the victims. No group is known to have claimed responsibility for the attack. The explosion comes a week after a suicide bomb attack hit a Shi’ite mosque in the northern city of Kunduz. Around 50 people were killed in that attack, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Islamic State operations have become more frequent since American and allied forces withdrew from the country and the Western-backed government in Kabul fell to the Taliban in August.

