Iranian doctors report that 16,500 people were killed in mass demonstrations that shook the country for weeks, the UK’s Sunday Times reports.

Most of the dead are under the age of 30. In addition, 330,000 people were injured, with most of the fatalities occurring over a period of a few days.

“This is a whole new level of brutality,” said Professor Amir Parasta, an Iranian-German eye surgeon who helped organize the network of medical professionals. “This time they are using military-grade weapons, and what we are seeing are gunshot and shrapnel wounds in the head, neck and chest.”

Information was gathered with the help of Starlink technology amid internet blackouts from staff in eight eye hospitals and 16 emergency departments throughout Iran.

Medical staff reported that armed Iranian security forces were trying to blind protesters, and 700 people have lost at least one eye.

Demonstrations in Iran began in late December when shopkeepers took to the streets to protest rising prices and economic woes. Students and the public joined demonstrations, which spread to many major cities and smaller towns.

US President Donald Trump threatened military action if the Iranian regime killed protesters, even as fatalities were reported in the thousands. As both the US and Iran readied for an attack, Trump called off the operation, as the White House reported that Iran had canceled 800 executions reportedly scheduled for Wednesday.

Although no military action resulted from the escalating tensions between the US and Iran, Israeli news reported that America has not entirely ruled out an operation against Iran at a later date.