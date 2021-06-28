17 Trucks Carrying Qatar-Funded Fuel Enter Gaza via Israel

Seventeen trucks carrying gasoline purchased by Qatar entered the Gaza Strip on Monday via Israel through the Kerem Shalom crossing. The fuel will be used to power Gaza’s only electric power station. It is the first time that fuel has been allowed to enter Gaza since the start of the cross-border fighting between Hamas in Gaza and Israel last month.

The approval was announced on Sunday. Money pledged by Qatar for Gaza rebuilding will not be permitted to be distributed in Gaza until progress is made on the return of the bodies of two Israeli soldiers and two Israeli civilians held by Hamas in Gaza.

Israel’s Kan public broadcaster reported on Monday, citing Palestinian sources, that Egyptian officials told Hamas that Israel has pledged to reopen crossings into Gaza if the cease-fire continues to hold.