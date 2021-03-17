Women Empowerment Program

18 Houthi Rebels Killed in Ambush; Report Blames Houthis For Migrant Center Fire
Forces loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government sit in the back of a pick-up truck as they deploy during clashes with Houthi rebel fighters west of the country's third-largest city of Taiz, on March 16, 2021. (Ahmad Al-Basha/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Houthi rebels
YEMEN
Migrants

18 Houthi Rebels Killed in Ambush; Report Blames Houthis For Migrant Center Fire

The Media Line Staff
03/17/2021

At least 18 Houthi rebels were killed in an ambush in the Maqbanah district of Yemen, the country’s army confirmed on Wednesday.  Yemeni troops have been retaking control of areas in Taiz, located near the spot of the ambush.

On Tuesday, one civilian was killed and eight others wounded after the Houthis fired a rocket on a local market in Marib City, Arab News reported.

Meanwhile, a fire last week that killed more than 40 African migrants in a detention center in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa started after the Houthis purposely fired rockets into the center after clashing with some of the detainees, Human Rights Watch reported on Tuesday.

Survivors of the attack said that Houthi forces rounded up the migrants and locked them in the center on March 7 following a clash with detainees, who were protesting against mistreatment and poor conditions, according to the report.

