Flamingo Revolution: Thousands Protest Jared Kushner’s Albania Resort Project 

Albanian protesters gathered in Tirana and the coastal city of Vlora to oppose a proposed luxury tourism development backed by Jared Kushner, arguing that the project would transform protected natural areas along Albania’s coastline and on the island of Sazan.

The proposed investment, estimated at between $1.6 billion and $4 billion, centers on plans announced in 2024 by Kushner and his private equity firm, Affinity Partners. The project would include a large-scale resort on Sazan Island and the Zvernec coastline near Vlora, with the potential to accommodate as many as 10,000 hotel rooms.

Opponents of the development have focused on its location within an area known for its wildlife and environmental significance. The affected ecosystem is home to flamingos, more than 200 species of migratory birds, Mediterranean monk seals and nesting sea turtles.

Demonstrations, which include thousands of protesters, have expanded beyond the project area and into the capital, where activists have adopted the flamingo as a symbol of the campaign. The bird has appeared prominently in protest materials and on social media under the slogan “the flamingo revolution.”

The project became possible after Albania approved amendments to laws governing protected areas in 2024, allowing tourism development in some previously protected locations. Critics have pointed to those legislative changes as evidence of insufficient transparency surrounding the project.

Demonstrators are also calling for greater transparency regarding the project and are demanding the return of land to private individuals. They cite unresolved ownership disputes and privatization issues dating back to Albania’s communist era.

Kushner’s business partner, Asher Abehsera, said the development is intended to promote “responsible stewardship” while improving the environment and generating jobs and economic benefits for local communities.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has defended the investment and described it as an important component of efforts to position Albania as a high-end tourism destination. He told CNN International that the project does not yet exist and remains subject to environmental review.

“The challenge is not to pour concrete over the heads of flamingos. The challenge is to prove that development and nature can not only coexist, but that nature and development need each other,” Rama said.