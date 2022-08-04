The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

1st Flight Heading to Israel Uses Saudi Airspace
News Updates
Airspace
Saudi Arabia
Israel

1st Flight Heading to Israel Uses Saudi Airspace

The Media Line Staff
08/04/2022

A commercial flight heading to Israel crossed through Saudi Arabia’s airspace for the first time since the kingdom announced it would open its airspace to flights from all countries, including though not specifically mentioning Israel. The Cathay Pacific airline flight from Hong Kong entered Saudi airspace on Thursday on the way to Tel Aviv.

Saudi Arabia Civil Aviation Authority announced early on July 15 that it had decided “to open the kingdom’s airspace for all air carriers that meet the requirements of the authority for overflying.” This paved the way for US President Joe Biden to fly directly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia that same day.

Prior to the announcement, both Israeli airlines and other airlines traveling to or from Israel were barred from flying in Saudi airspace. The Israeli airlines El Al and Arkia have both requested permission from Riyadh to begin overflying Saudi Arabia.

