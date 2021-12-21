This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
2.54 Million People in Israel Live in Poverty, Latet Report Finds
Homeless people in south Tel Aviv. (Leket Israel)
News Updates
Poverty
Israel
Latet

2.54 Million People in Israel Live in Poverty, Latet Report Finds

The Media Line Staff
12/21/2021

Some 2.54 million people in Israel or some 27.8% of the population, including 1.118 million children, live in poverty, according to a report released on Monday by the Latet aid organization. The figure represents nearly 652,000 families and amounts to nearly 25% of households, the group’s annual poverty report reveals.

The report highlights a new category of poverty-stricken Israelis. These are the “middle class poor,” families that are edging closer to poverty that have had difficulty in recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, according to the report, the middle class in Israel has shrunk from 58.3% before the start of the coronavirus crisis, to 48.3% today

The report found that some 633,000 families suffer from food insecurity compared to 513,000 two years ago, before the pandemic. The number of households in poverty which peaked in October 2020 at the height of the coronavirus crisis has gone down, though it could rise again as emergency measures put into place by the government to alleviate problems caused by the pandemic are ended.

Meanwhile, the report found that nearly 39% of aid recipients have been infected with the coronavirus, which is 3.32 times higher than the general public.

It is the 19th year that Latet has published its Alternative Poverty Report, a response to the official report published annually by the National Insurance Institute. The NII report relies solely on income level to determine poverty, while the Latet report also tackles issues such as food insecurity, living conditions and other deprivation.

The Knesset Labor and Welfare Committee reportedly planned to convene a special session on Tuesday to discuss the 149-page report.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.