2 Bodies Recovered From Haifa Strike Site, 2 Still Missing; Barrage Hits Central Israel, Multiple Injuries 

Two people who had been missing following a building collapse caused by a direct strike in Haifa on Monday were found dead Tuesday morning, while two others remain unaccounted for, as additional strikes in central Israel left several people wounded.

Fire and Rescue Services said the bodies of two of the four individuals trapped at the Haifa site were recovered, with efforts continuing to reach the remaining two. A renewed barrage targeting the same area later caused further damage and lightly wounded four people.

Separately, on Tuesday morning, two 5-year-old girls, a woman, and a man in their 40s were treated for minor smoke inhalation after a projectile struck a private parking lot of a residential building in Haifa.

In central Israel, a 34-year-old woman was seriously wounded by interception shrapnel in Petah Tikva during a missile barrage. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated her to Beilinson Hospital, where her condition was later updated to moderate to serious. She had been inside a vehicle at the time of the strike; footage from the scene showed the car with shattered windows and captured the moment of impact as she stood beside it before moving away.

At least 15 impact sites were reported across central Israel, including in the Tel Aviv area. In one incident in Tel Aviv, a building was hit, and one person was moderately wounded.

Earlier, Magen David Adom reported that a 90-year-old woman injured while heading to a protected space in Tel Aviv was in serious condition.