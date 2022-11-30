Donate
2 Children, Man Killed by Landmines in Yemen
landmine
YEMEN

The Media Line Staff
11/30/2022

Three people were killed by landmines in two separate incidents in Yemen on Tuesday. Two children were killed by a landmine explosion while herding sheep in the Rahabah district of Marib Governorate, local authorities told Yemen TV. A third child was injured in the blast. The man was killed by a landmine while traveling in the Red Sea port city of Al Hudaydah. Another man was wounded in the explosion. The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance in Yemen estimates that more than 1 million landmines have been laid since the outbreak of the Yemeni civil war in late 2014. Landmines, unexploded bombs, and other explosives killed 129 people and injured 209 in Yemen in 2021, according to the UN-affiliated Civilian Impact Monitoring Project.

