2 Dead as Israeli Warplanes Reportedly Strike Damascus Airport
Damascus International Airport in a photo from 2007. (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Syria
Damascus Airport
Hizbullah
Iran
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Israel Air Force

The Media Line Staff
01/02/2023

Israeli warplanes struck targets in and around Damascus International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday, killing two Syrian soldiers, Syria’s state-run news agency SANA reported.

Two other members of the military were wounded in the strike, SANA said, quoting a military source as saying that “the Israeli enemy carried out at 2 a.m. an aggression from the direction of Lake Tiberias.”

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the attack targeted members of the Iranian Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and personnel from Iran’s Lebanon-based proxy Hizbullah.

The monitoring group also said that four people had been killed in the strikes and that a warehouse close to the airport had been damaged.

