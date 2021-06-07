2 Drones Shot Down Over Iraqi Airbase Hosting US Troops

Two drones were shot down over an Iraqi airbase in western Iraq. The attack on Sunday on the Ain al-Asad base is the second in one month. The drones were shot down by the US C-RAM defense system, the Iraqi military said, according to reports. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, though the US military usually blames Iran-linked Iraqi factions.

Hours before the drones were shot down, a rocket was shot down over Baghdad airport, Al Jazeera reported.

There have been 39 attacks against US interests in Iraq since January 1.