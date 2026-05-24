2 Former Israeli Air Force Officers Killed in Light Plane Crash in Jezreel Valley 

Two former Israeli Air Force officers were killed Sunday after a light aircraft crashed in an open area near moshav Tel Adashim in the Jezreel Valley, according to Israeli emergency responders and media reports.

The victims were identified as Lt. Col. (res.) Yuval (Eyal) Inbar, 50, a former squadron commander, and retired Lt. Col. Itai Talmi, 70, who also served as an Air Force officer and later worked as a captain for El Al.

The crash occurred on the morning of May 24, 2026, in agricultural fields near Tel Adashim in northern Israel.

Magen David Adom said two men around the age of 50 suffered critical injuries in the crash of the light aircraft. Medics and paramedics evacuated the two men to HaEmek Medical Center in Afula while carrying out resuscitation efforts, but doctors later pronounced them dead.

The incident was reported at 9:06 a.m. to Magen David Adom’s 101 emergency dispatch center in the Gilboa region.

Emergency responders said teams arriving at the scene found the aircraft heavily damaged in an open field near the moshav.

Magen David Adom motorcycle unit paramedic Maor Atadgi told Ynet about the response at the scene.

“This is a difficult incident. We arrived at the scene with ambulances, intensive care units, and motorcycles as an immediate response. They led us through the area to the crashed plane, which had severe metal damage, and nearby were 2 men who were unconscious, without a pulse, and not breathing.”

He added, “We immediately began advanced resuscitation efforts and evacuated them in MDA intensive care units to the hospital while their condition was critical.”

Reports on the circumstances surrounding the crash and the investigation were continuing on Sunday.