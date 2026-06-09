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2 Gunmen Fired on IDF Troops in Lebanon, No Injuries 
Smoke rises in northern Israel on September 1 after the launch of what the Israeli military described as anti-tank rounds from Lebanon. The IDF retaliated with mortar fire. There were no Israeli casualties, though the picture from the Lebanese side of the border remained unclear. (Jalaa Marey/AFP/Getty Images)

2 Gunmen Fired on IDF Troops in Lebanon, No Injuries 

The Media Line Staff
06/09/2026

Two gunmen who infiltrated an area in Lebanon under Israeli control opened fire on Israel Defense Forces (IDF) near the border fence at Ramim Ridge on Tuesday before being killed, while Israeli security forces launched an investigation into how the attackers reached the area. 

According to a preliminary military inquiry, the two terrorists were equipped with weapons and tactical vests when they entered the area and engaged Israeli troops at close range. At least one of the attackers was found near the fence carrying a pistol and a knife. 

The IDF said the incident remained ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon. No casualties among Israeli forces had been reported. 

Residents of the border communities of Misgav Am, Margaliot, and Manara in the Galilee Panhandle are instructed to remain in their homes until further notice, and a nearby highway is closed to traffic. 

Northern Command launched an investigation into the origins of the attackers. Aircraft and tracking teams were dispatched to assist field efforts. 

A military official said investigators are examining several possibilities regarding the gunmen’s whereabouts before the attack. 

“We are not ruling out the possibility that this was a terrorist who remained underground or barricaded inside a structure for a very long period of time and decided to emerge,” the official said. 

The official referenced a previously reported incident in which a Nukhba company commander and several additional operatives reportedly survived for months underground by drinking water and eating wild mallow plants. 

Separately, the IDF carried out multiple strikes in the Lebanese city of Tyre earlier Tuesday. 

The military’s Arabic-language spokesperson issued an evacuation warning to residents of the city 

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“For your safety, we call on you to evacuate your homes immediately in the area marked on the map and move north of the Zahrani River. Your presence near Hezbollah operatives, facilities, or weapons endangers your lives.” 

The IDF said Hezbollah personnel were operating from within the neighborhood and warned that military action against those activities could follow in the near future. 

 

 

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