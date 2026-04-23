2 IDF F-15 Technicians To Be Charged With Spying for Iran During War 

Two Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers serving as F-15 aircraft technicians at Tel Nof Airbase are set to be charged with spying for Iran during the war, according to a report by KAN.

Authorities said the suspects, identified as Asaf Shitrit and Sagi Haik, are expected to face serious charges, including aiding the enemy in wartime. Officials are also weighing whether to escalate the charges against one of them to treason. An indictment is expected to be filed at the Central District Court in Lod.

Haik, a 19-year-old from Ness Ziona, was arrested last month after investigators said he had maintained contact for several months with an Iranian agent and carried out tasks under direction. According to the investigation, he “agreed to undergo training in one of the Arab countries and was even asked to recruit additional individuals to carry out tasks under their direction.” Authorities said members of his family received direct threats from the same agent during this period, but he continued the contact.

Investigators said Haik involved Shitrit, a 21-year-old resident of Beit Oved, in at least one mission carried out for the foreign agent, leading to his arrest as well.

According to the allegations, the two were tasked with collecting intelligence on former IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. They are also suspected of passing along materials that included aircraft engine schematics and images showing the face of a flight instructor.

Separately, eight additional soldiers are under suspicion for allegedly knowing about the activity and not reporting it. Following the case, the base commander held an information security briefing for personnel and said he had been called in for clarification by Israel’s Security Agency, Shin Bet.

Police and the Shin Bet said the suspects “acted on behalf of Iranian intelligence agents, and one of them even intended to travel for training in one of the Arab countries.”