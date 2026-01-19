2 Infants Die, Dozens Suffer Respiratory Distress at Unlicensed Jerusalem Daycare

Two infants were killed and at least 55 babies and young children were hurt Monday after an emergency incident at an unlicensed daycare operating out of residential apartments in Jerusalem’s Romema neighborhood, according to emergency responders, hospitals, and government officials.

Emergency crews rushed to the site after numerous toddlers were found in respiratory distress. Paramedics from Magen David Adom evacuated dozens of children to hospitals across the city. Two infants, aged three and four months, were later pronounced dead. Medical officials said many of the children suffered breathing difficulties, with several requiring urgent treatment.

Early fears that hazardous materials were involved were later ruled out. An Environmental Protection Ministry inspector at the scene said there was no indication of a gas leak and that the exposure “was probably in the food.” The Israel Fire and Rescue Authority said tests ruled out hazardous substances, though investigators continued examining whether carbon monoxide from heating equipment may have played a role, according to KAN News.

Investigators said the daycare was operating illegally inside several connected apartments and was dangerously overcrowded. Video broadcast on Channel 12 showed babies and young children sleeping on mattresses placed in closets, hallways, and bathrooms, including near toilets.

First responders told local media that an air-conditioning unit was set to extremely high heat, creating what they described as life-threatening conditions.

United Hatzalah said its teams worked with Magen David Adom to evacuate children while crisis-response volunteers assisted parents waiting outside the building. Spokesperson Simmy Allen said families received immediate psychological support as children were transported for care.

At Shaare Zedek Medical Center, more than 25 toddlers were admitted. The hospital said reinforced medical and nursing teams were treating the children, while social workers and administrative staff supported families. Hospital officials said the cause of death of one infant who arrived in critical condition had not yet been determined.

The Education Ministry said the daycare was not recognized or licensed and confirmed that no authorized childcare facility operates at the address. Police detained three caregivers for questioning as part of the investigation.

Residents were instructed to follow guidance from emergency personnel as authorities continued examining the apartments and attempting to determine the precise source of the exposure. Officials said the investigation was ongoing and details could change.