2 Injured in Golders Green London Stabbing Attack; Suspect Targeted Jews, Patrol Group Says

Two people were injured after being stabbed Wednesday in Golders Green, a north London suburb with a large Jewish population, as authorities detained a suspect following reports he targeted Jews in the area.

Shomrim, a Jewish neighborhood patrol group operating in the neighborhood, said it apprehended a male suspect who was “attempting to stab Jewish members of the public.” The group reported that two victims were wounded and were receiving treatment from Hatzolah, a volunteer emergency medical service.

According to the patrol group, police arrived at the scene and at one point deployed a taser before taking the suspect into custody. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the attack in Parliament, calling it “deeply concerning.” He said authorities were examining the circumstances and emphasized the need to be “absolutely clear in our determination to deal with any of these offences, the likes of which we’ve seen too much recently.”

Golders Green is home to approximately 15,000 residents, with about half identified as Jewish, according to 2021 census data. The area includes several synagogues as well as dozens of Jewish schools and restaurants.

The stabbing is another in a series of antisemitic incidents in the UK. Just weeks earlier, several Hatzolah vehicles were damaged in an arson attack, and there were a number of attacks on synagogues. An attempted arson was also reported in the area on Monday.