2 Injured, Including Seriously Wounded Bus Driver, in Hezbollah Strike on Kiryat Shmona  

A man in his 50s was seriously wounded, and an elderly man around 80 years old was lightly injured by shrapnel at two impact sites in Kiryat Shmona on Monday, according to Magen David Adom teams at the scene.

Emergency responders said the injured were found at separate locations in the city. The man in his 50s sustained serious injuries, while the older man was lightly hurt by shrapnel. Both are being evacuated for treatment, with one transported to Rambam Hospital in Haifa and the other to Ziv Medical Center in Safed.

The seriously injured man was identified as an Egged bus driver and resident of Carmiel.

Magen David Adom also reported that another individual was treated for anxiety following the strikes.

Fire and Rescue Services said their teams were operating at two locations where projectiles struck. One impact site involved a road and a bus, while the second occurred on a road between residential buildings.

MDA Director-General Eli Bin relayed that a report was received of damage to a bus in Kiryat Shmona that was apparently empty of people, following the fire from Lebanon. In addition, Bin stated that there may have been a direct hit near a building in the city.