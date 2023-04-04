Donate
2 Israeli Soldiers Injured in Stabbing Attack in Central Israel
Israeli security forces inspect the scene of a stabbing attack near Tzrifin military base on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, on April 4, 2023. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)
attack
Palestinian attacker
central Israel

The Media Line Staff
04/04/2023

Two Israelis soldiers were injured, one seriously, in a stabbing attack on Tuesday morning near a military base near the central Israel city of Rishon LeTzion. The attacker was subdued and arrested reportedly by civilians at the scene, according to the Israel Police; he is identified as a Palestinian man in his 20s from Hebron in the West Bank. No terror group immediately claimed responsibility.

The attack comes hours after a shooting attack on Monday evening on  Kibbutz Ma’ale Gilboa in northern Israel. No casualties were reported, although bullet holes were found on several houses. On Sunday, three Israeli soldiers were injured in a car ramming attack near the village of Beit Omer in the West Bank. The driver identified as an officer of the Palestinian security forces.

