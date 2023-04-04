2 Israeli Soldiers Injured in Stabbing Attack in Central Israel

Two Israelis soldiers were injured, one seriously, in a stabbing attack on Tuesday morning near a military base near the central Israel city of Rishon LeTzion. The attacker was subdued and arrested reportedly by civilians at the scene, according to the Israel Police; he is identified as a Palestinian man in his 20s from Hebron in the West Bank. No terror group immediately claimed responsibility.

The attack comes hours after a shooting attack on Monday evening on Kibbutz Ma’ale Gilboa in northern Israel. No casualties were reported, although bullet holes were found on several houses. On Sunday, three Israeli soldiers were injured in a car ramming attack near the village of Beit Omer in the West Bank. The driver identified as an officer of the Palestinian security forces.