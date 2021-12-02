This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

2 Israelis Accidentally Enter Ramallah, Car Torched
The car driven by two Israeli citizens who accidentally entered the West Bank city of Ramallah was vandalized and torched by local residents on December 1, 2021. (Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Ramallah
Israelis

2 Israelis Accidentally Enter Ramallah, Car Torched

The Media Line Staff
12/02/2021

Two Israeli citizens who accidentally entered the West Bank city of Ramallah were attacked in the city center by a crowd of Palestinians and had to be extracted by Palestinian Authority security forces. The two Hasidic men who said they were given bad directions to a West Bank Jewish settlement were taken to the Beit El army checkpoint in the West Bank; the PA forces worked in coordination with Israeli security forces. The men, described as members of the Bratslav Hasidic sect,  were not seriously injured; their car was vandalized and torched. The car reportedly was painted with Hasidic slogans and carried mounts for large speakers that often blare loud Hasidic music.

After the men, described as members of the Bratslav Hasidic sect, were checked at an Israeli hospital, they were taken for questioning by the Israel Police. Israelis are not permitted to enter areas under the control of the Palestinian Authority, under a military rule.

