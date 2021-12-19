2 Katyusha Rockets Fired on Baghdad Green Zone

Two Katyusha rockets were fired early Sunday morning into Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses several Western embassies, including the US Embassy, as well as government buildings, the Iraqi military said. One rocket damaged two cars; the other was shot down by the C-RAM defense system. There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack, but US and Iraqi officials say Iranian-backed groups regularly target the area. In November, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s official residence in the Green Zone was struck by a drone attack but he escaped without injury. US officials say Iranian proxies may step up their attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria to mark the second anniversary of the drone-strike killing of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force, an elite unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Last week, Iraq announced the end of the US-led anti-ISIS coalition’s “combat mission” on its territory, but about 2,500 US troops and 1,000 coalition soldiers remain in the country as military trainers and advisers.